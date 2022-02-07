Idaho Falls Police identify suspects in string of malicious vandalism

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has identified suspects involved in a series of malicious vandalism.

From Jan. 8 to Jan. 31, police received over 50 reports of windows on vehicles and some homes being shot out by what appeared to be a BB or airsoft gun. Security footage from a Ring doorbell camera captured one of the incidents, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

In most cases, the damaged windows were on vehicles parked on the street or in driveways in front of homes. In some cases, the vandals damaged windows on homes.

Clements said they were able to identify and apprehend multiple juveniles involved in the vandalism.

“Appropriate steps are being taken. Because the perpetrators are juveniles no further information is available for release,” Clements said Monday.

According to Clements, investigators have and are continuing to notify victims.