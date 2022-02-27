Idaho lawmaker took video of a homeless woman. Why she now faces a battery citation

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Video rolled of a cluster of tents pitched outside the Idaho Capitol. It was late Monday night, and a 52-year-old homeless demonstrator wearing a pink coat crawled out of her tent and walked toward the state lawmaker, who was taking the footage. She accused him of filming inside her tent, reached out her right hand, and appeared to bat away his phone and make contact with him.

Idaho State Police cited the woman, SherryJo Crandall, on suspicion of battery against Rep. Chad Christensen.

Christensen’s video received 4,800 views as of Friday afternoon after the Iona Republican uploaded it onto his Facebook page. The video had been shared by Idaho Liberty Dogs, a right-wing group that clashed with the demonstrators during a counter-protest in January.

Crandall, who said she has been homeless since November, told the Idaho Statesman Christensen’s filming woke her up, and that she was startled by his presence.

“When you’re a woman, you get scared, and I reacted as such,” Crandall said.

Christensen alleged Crandall had pushed him in the lower chest and abdomen. In the video, Christensen can be heard saying, “I didn’t go inside the tent.”

PROTESTERS ‘NEED TO BE GONE,’ CHRISTENSEN SAYS

Crandall said there have been other times she and others have felt in danger or experienced harassment. In the last month, protesters have faced stink bombs, had eggs thrown at them and been yelled at, she said. Broken eggshells could be seen outside a tent at the Capitol Mall on Thursday morning.

In response to questions from the Statesman, Christensen maintained that he didn’t look inside Crandall’s tent. In his Facebook post, he said he wants to see the homeless protesters gone — and believes the video will help accomplish that.

“I have been hesitant to post this video, because I am sure the media will have a frenzy,” Christensen said. “However, these people need to be gone and this will help get them off.”

Christensen took the detour, he said, after he saw a couple arguing and decided to document the demonstration. He said he noticed propane bottles in front of a tent and took a picture shortly before the video was taken.

Christensen said he thinks the protest is “a political statement” and accused the demonstrators of turning down shelter and services.

Crandall wasn’t the first person to be cited by state police at the Capitol Mall. In recent weeks, at least 10 people have been arrested, and 30 have been cited or issued written warnings.

BOISE SHELTER SPACE LIMITED

Crandall lived in a rented trailer in Eagle until November, when she said she was pushed out to make room for a housing development.

This is her second time experiencing homelessness. Shelter options like Interfaith Sanctuary or Boise Rescue Mission don’t work for her, Crandall said, in part because she has eight cats.

Before staying at the Capitol Mall, Crandall was living out of her car. But in January a drunken driver hit the vehicle, she said, shattering the back window and detaching the rear bumper.

In the past week, as Boise temperatures plummeted, Interfaith Sanctuary, the city’s low-barrier shelter, was back to using overflow locations to house guests, Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stiger told the Statesman by phone Friday.

Overnight emergency shelter space also exists at the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, a Christian nonprofit organization. At the Rescue Mission’s shelters, guests must follow specific rules, including not cursing, making threats or using drugs or alcohol.

Another option for Idahoans experiencing homelessness is CATCH, a local program that helps with evictions and housing assistance. But Crandall said she’s facing a two- to three-year-long wait before some kind of help is possible.

“We’re people, too,” Crandall said. “We just don’t have four walls and a roof over our head. We get mad. We get angry. We get sad. Just like everybody else.”