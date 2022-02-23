Iona man announces his run for Idaho Senate

IONA — An Iona man who founded the local organization Stand Up for Idaho says he is running for the Idaho Senate.

Doug Toomer announced Monday he is seeking the Republican nomination for Legislative District 35, which covers Bear Lake, Caribou, Teton and portions of Bonneville and Bannock counties. Before last year’s redistricting, the area was covered by Legislative District 32.

“Our country and state are quickly heading down a path that will make ‘life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness a dream of days gone by,” Toomer said in a news release. “It is imperative that we start putting the brakes on our out-of-control governments. The quality of life for future generations depends on the actions we take today.”

Toomer spent a 40-year career at the Idaho National Laboratory before retiring. Toomer says afterward he and his wife Cindy became concerned with “the rapid erosion of liberties” and he founded Stand Up for Idaho, which labels itself as a nonpartisan citizen organization that advocates for the rights and liberties of Idahoans.

“After many hours of thought and discussion, (the Toomers) decided that Doug should run for the Idaho Senate, where he would be able to directly influence legislation to protect Idahoans and their rights,” Toomer’s news release reads.

Toomer feels Idahoans face problems of overreach in both state and federal governments. He also believes the rights of parents are being stomped on and was opposed to the “unconstitutional” closing of small businesses during the pandemic. Toomer also feels rampant corruption influences the state legislature.

Currently, the senate seat that will be covered by Legislative District 35 is held by Republican Sen. Mark Harris of Soda Springs.

The 2022 primary election will be May 17. The general election will be on Nov. 8.