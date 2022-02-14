Locals rally to find those responsible for sick, deceased dogs

POCATELLO — Concerned dog owners have launched a GoFundMe to provide a reward for tips that lead to the arrest of whoever put ibuprofen in hot dogs, resulting in the death of at least one pet.

“Just before Christmas, my husband took our family dogs on a hike near the Corral Creek trail. Our labrador, Mudge, was having the time of her life,” the GoFundMe reads. … “Forty-eight hours later, she passed away at the vet. My husband and I are devastated.”

In the three days since the crowd-funding effort was launched, it has garnered $7,755 toward its goal of $10,000.

According to the GoFundMe description, if the reward is not claimed within 90 days all donations will be returned.

Courtesy GoFundMe

County and national officials are asking for assistance from the public in identifying those responsible for the hot dogs found on popular local dog-walking trails.

“A small amount of ibuprofen can be toxic, even deadly for dogs,” a news release from Bannock County says. “Reports of at least three injuries, including the death of at least one dog, remain under investigation.”

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Bureau of Land Management, are investigating, according to the release.

As the investigation continues, officials ask that anyone using trails in the area leave trail cams in place, as they are used for information gathering.

Additionally, officials ask those using public trials to make note of any suspicious or unusual activity and report it to authorities. While not compromising their own health and safety, members of the public using local trails are asked to “be a good witness.”

“Suspicious activity could be anything regular trail users recognize as odd or out of the ordinary,” the release says.

“For so many of us, dogs are part of our families, so it’s absolutely understandable these reports are very upsetting,” Bannock County Sheriff’s Officer Sgt. Jon Everson says in the relaese. “Local and federal law enforcement are doing all we can to learn more about what’s happened and who might be responsible.”