Man sentenced for robbing Idaho Falls pharmacy

IDAHO FALLS — A judge sent a man to prison Monday for robbing an Idaho Falls pharmacy in 2020.

Gary Holdaway, 52, received a four to 10-year prison sentence after previously pleading guilty to felony robbery. Holdaway’s charge stems from a November 2020 incident where he walked into Walgreens on 17th Street, robbed the pharmacy of fentanyl then got into a chase with Idaho Falls Police officers.

As part of a plea agreement made with Bonneville County prosecutors, a felony eluding police charge and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and petty theft were dismissed. Prosecutors also agreed to recommend no more than 10 years in prison.

Police reports show in the hour leading up to the robbery, police were called about a suspicious man looking through yards on Fairmont Avenue. Police also learned a Chevy Blazer, which the suspect drove, was allegedly involved in a hit and run crash. As police investigated, a robbery call came in from the nearby Walgreens.

RELATED | Man who allegedly robbed Idaho Falls pharmacy for fentanyl was already wanted by police

Detectives later spoke with pharmacy staff, who said Holdaway came in demanding pure fentanyl. According to court documents, Holdaway said that if he did not get what he wanted, he would “start slitting throats.” Walgreens staff then handed over a box of fentanyl and syringes. As Holdaway walked out of the pharmacy, he allegedly grabbed an unidentified drink from a refrigerator.

Police briefly spotted Holdaway after he left the building, but he ran several stop signs and sped away at high speeds, ultimately eluding police. As officers continued to search for him, dispatchers got a call saying his Blazer had crashed through a fence and into a power pole in an alley off Pine Street behind the homes on Water Avenue.

Law enforcement swarmed the area, and neighbors pointed to an apartment on Water Avenue.

The woman who lived inside the apartment was also outside. She said she had let Holdaway spend a couple of days on her couch, but Holdaway had just barged in, shoved her outside and shut the door.

RELATED | Police say man threatened to kill pharmacy staff while demanding drugs

Authorities surrounded the apartment. Holdaway ran outside and was Tased by an Idaho State Police trooper. However, because Holdaway was wearing a thick jacket, the Taser failed to stun him.

Holdaway began running towards an officer with a K9. As the officer started to send in the dog, another police officer ran by and tackled Holdaway. The dog also bit Holdaway but was then pulled off as more officers joined in on the scuffle. Officers put Holdaway into handcuffs and he was booked into jail.

In addition to the time in prison, court records show Holdaway was ordered to pay $2,145.50 in fees and fines.