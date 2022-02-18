Pocatello city to close hiking trail for environmental cleanup

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello will be temporarily closing a popular trail to all users.

Beginning Tuesday, the Lower City Creek Trailhead will be closed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. until further notice for the removal of Russian Olive trees, according to a news release from the city. The trail is expected to reopen in approximately three weeks.

The Russian Olive trees were originally planted in order to create wildlife habitat and erosion control. They have since been found to be an invasive species damaging the natural ecosystem of the area.

Crews will be removing the trees, using saws and wood chippers, herbicides will also be used in the area, creating a dangerous environment for trail users. The city asks that users take Upper City Creek or Cusick Creek until the work is done.

Upon completion of the tree removal, crews will be moving further up the City Creek drainage, which will force similar closures to that area.