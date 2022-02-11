Pocatello LDS church converted into Airbnb that sleeps 40, has an arcade, basketball court and more

POCATELLO — Planning a multi-family weekend getaway? Family reunion? Team gathering?

A local family has just the place in Pocatello.

Built in 1927 to serve The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ fifth ward in Pocatello, a former church house at the corner of McKinley Avenue and West Elm Street is now available to rent. It sleeps 40 and houses a basketball court, arcade, climbing wall, zipline, and full kitchen and dining area.

A basketball court, climbing wall, zipline, cornhole and other attractions inside the main-floor gym. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

The building has been completely renovated and remodeled by the ownership team of brothers Josh and Justin Andersen and their wives Kendra and Alysha.

“It’s fun to be able to create a place for families to come. And really, there’s something for everyone here,” Kendra Andersen told EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s perfect.”

While the building was in need of much gutting and renovation — with several repaired or replaced sections of boiler pipe, redone flooring and a complete kitchen overhaul — the Andersens were careful not to replace everything.

Chandeliers hanging in the entryway and arcade are holdovers from the building’s day as a church. As are the piano and organ — though the organ is in a portion of the building that will likely not be available for rent until the summer. And the owners are offering an exchange for any nostalgic photos of the building’s former life.

Discounts up to 50% are available for those renters with such photos.

“We’re trying to gather photos and history for this building, so we can make a little book with pictures,” Josh Andersen said.

An upstairs bedroom. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

This project has been in the works for years since Justin and Alysha began operating a similar property in Idaho Falls. Wanting to get in on the action, Josh discussed partnering on a second venture with his brother, with the plan to buy a warehouse and build living pods around a gym and arcade.

“We were looking all over Idaho Falls, Rexburg,” Josh Andersen said. “Then we started expanding (our search) this way (to Pocatello), and one day I typed in warehouses and this church house popped up. I was like, ‘Hey Justin, what about a church house?'”

The brothers swooped in and purchased the property. Then from August to December, spent long, tireless days creating a massive escape for renters.

The 8,000 square foot building features seven bedrooms, holding 10 queen-size beds and numerous fold-out couches. A common area downstairs provides additional fold-out couches and the dining room and kitchen are built to accommodate these numbers.

“The kitchen’s for large groups,” Josh said. “We’ve got two stoves, two ovens and two fridges, so they can store quite a bit of food here, and cook quite a bit of food.”

Kitchen. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Dining and common area. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Showers, though separate for men and women, are locker room style but the Andersens have added curtains to separate showering areas. Doored partitions separate toilets.

The rental is also pet-friendly, Kendra added, though an additional pet deposit for necessary cleaning.

The rental is available on Airbnb and Vrbo for $499 per night, but reservations are a two-nigh minimum.

As Josh and Kendra pointed out, gathering large groups means that a stay at their property ends up being cheaper than most area hotels. For a group of 30, rental cost is around $35 per person — or $200 per family for five families.

A downstairs bedroom. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

All told, the Andersens believe they have created a gathering point that could serve locals and visitors alike.

“If you’re not big into camping but you like to get together with your family, this is a great place,” Josh Andersen said.

Kendra Andersen added, “What a great way to spend your weekend. We would love for locals to stay and try it out.”