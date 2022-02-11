Pocatello man accused of raping teen who was on acid

Editor’s note: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

POCATELLO — A man who had been linked to sex crimes involving a teen for over a year was arrested last week after he was allegedly found in possession of marijuana.

Wade William Denny, 35, has been charged with felonies for sexual battery of a minor and statutory rape in connection to an alleged attack that occurred in 2020, according to charge documents. Additionally, he has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and introducing contraband to a correctional facility — all felonies.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2020, officers from the Pocatello Police Department were called to the 1900 block of South 4th Avenue following a 911 call, an affidavit of probable cause says. The caller, a 16-year-old girl, told dispatchers that she was scared of everyone on the street.

Officers spoke with the teen, noting that her paranoia, perspiration and light sensitivity appeared to be signs of drug use.

While they took her to Portneuf Medical Center, the girl told officers that she had been “sold out” by Denny, according to the affidavit. She said Denny had given her acid and raped her.

A rape kit was administered at Portneuf and sent to the Idaho State Police forensic services for analysis.

The following day, officers spoke with the grandmother of the victim, who told officers her granddaughter had been given acid, causing her to lose consciousness. When the teen regained consciousness, the grandmother told officers, the pants she had been wearing had been removed and her bra felt as if it had been removed and put back on incorrectly.

The victim’s grandmother told officers that Denny and an unknown number of others had been present during the assault.

Officers tried to set a forensic interview with the victim, but the grandmother declined, the affidavit says, asking the officers to cease all contact with the teen.

Just over a month later, on Sept. 10, 2020, a forensic toxicology report of a urine sample taken the night of the attack returned a positive for carboxy THC, amphetamine, methamphetamine and lorazepam, according to the affidavit.

Then in December 2020, a forensic biology report from the rape kit returned male DNA from swabs of multiple body parts, the affidavit reads.

The DNA collected was entered into the combined DNA Index System (CODIS) to be tested against all profiles gathered. On June 22, 2021, the DNA returned a match to Denny.

A no-contact order was issued for Denny and the victim that June. According to court documents, the order was issued for Denny providing shelter to a runaway child.

Denny was not arrested until Feb. 2, when Pocatello police responded to a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. about a verbal disturbance on the 1400 block of Quinn Road.

Responding officers found Denny inside a car. The victim of the attack in 2020 was inside with him.

He was taken into custody for violating a no-contact order, and his vehicle was searched. Officers found a backpack containing a glass jar and ice cream container, both filled with marijuana. Police said they also found a scale.

Denny was transported to Bannock County Jail and booked for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, as well as violating a no-contact order.

Officers who investigated the original alleged sexual attack contacted jail deputies the following day to add statutory rape and sexual battery to Wade’s booking offenses.

He has also been charged with possession of marijuana and introducing contraband into a correctional facility for an arrest that occurred in June 2021. In that incident, Pocatello police found him in possession of marijuana. When he was arrested and booked, several tabs of LSD were found in his wallet.

Denny is being held at Bannock County Jail on an aggregate bond of $106,000.

If he is found guilty, Denny would face up to life in prison for statutory rape, and another potential life sentence possession with intent to deliver. He would also faces up to 40 and a half years for additional charges, which include the misdemeanor for violating an no-contact order.

Denny is scheduled to appear in court before magistrate judge Thomas Clark for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.