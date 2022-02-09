Pocatello man gets rider for August knife attack

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault has been sent on a rider.

Tommy Douglass Tea, 26, was sentenced to a rider program with an underlying prison sentence of five to 15 years by District Judge Javier Gabiola at a hearing Thursday.

A rider program is where a judge sends a person to prison for up to a year to undergo different treatment programs. When the inmate has completed the program, the judge can then decide to send them back to prison or release them on probation.

Tea was arrested by officers from the Pocatello Police Department in August following an altercation in Simplot Square. During the altercation, Tea threw a knife at another man. The knife lodged in the leg of the man.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Tea reached a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. As part of the agreement, he pleaded guilty, and in exchange, prosecutors dismissed a deadly weapon enhancement.