Police arrest suspected drug dealer with upwards of $48,000 in fentanyl pills

IDAHO FALLS — Police arrested an Idaho Falls man with as much as $48,000 in fentanyl pills, according to officers.

The Idaho Falls Police Department knew Donald Madsen, 50, did not have a valid driver’s license and was wanted in connection to another investigation. So on Thursday, an officer pulled Madsen over at Memorial Drive and Sage Street near the man’s house and took him into custody on a felony drug distribution charge.

A K9 officer arrived with a dog that alerted to drugs inside Madsen’s Lincoln MKZ. With the K9 alerting on the car, officers told Madsen they would search the vehicle. Madsen told the officers they would find the drugs inside a case under the driver’s seat, according to court documents.

Inside the case, officers spotted the “dirty thirty” pills that resemble oxycodone. Police note in a report the pills are often fentanyl, a dangerous narcotic that requires special handling to prevent unintentional overdose. The case also had small plastic bags often used to sell drugs. Police also found pills inside Madsen’s pocket. The officer packaged the drugs to be tested at the Idaho State Police lab.

“Donald told me (he) makes his money selling the pills,” an officer writes in the probable cause. “Donald told me each pill sells for approximately $20 to $30 a pill. Donald estimated he had approximately 1,600 pills in the case.”

Officers calculated that at $20 to $30 a pill, Madsen had somewhere between $32,000 and $48,000 of street value in fentanyl pills.

When talking with Madsen he also told police he had methamphetamine, marijuana and a gun at his house. After contacting Madsen’s parole officer, they searched his home and located the drugs and gun as Madsen said there would be.

In total, the search of Madsen’s house uncovered 11 grams of meth and 300 grams of marijuana. Two handguns were also at the home.

Madsen is on parole for drug charges until 2025, according to the Idaho Department of Correction.

Officers arrested Madsen and he was charged with felony possession of fentanyl with the intent to deliver, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, two felony counts of unlawful possession of a gun and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Although Madsen is accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Madsen is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 11.