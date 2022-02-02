Police looking for suspect in Idaho Falls hit and run

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run vehicle collision where a pedestrian was struck and injured. The collision occurred in the Winco parking lot on January 18 about 7:45 p.m. The victim was crossing the lane in front of the stores on the north end of the storefront near the Liquor Store when they were struck by the suspect vehicle, which then left the parking lot.

The driver was described as a white female adult, possibly in her early 20s with a thin build and blonde hair. The vehicle was described as a gray or silver late model SUV or a truck with a camper shell. According to witnesses, the vehicle had a sticker in the back window that said, “My boyfriend is a mechanic” or something similar.

Anyone who has further information regarding this incident or knowledge of who the driver may be is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department by calling (208) 529-1200. Reference case number 2022-2177.