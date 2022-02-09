Public asked to help with adoptions after 50 cats are found in “hoarding situation”

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter is asking the public for help in finding homes for 50 cats “that have never seen the true light of day.”

The felines were discovered when first responders were called Friday to an Idaho Falls home. They discovered a “hoarding situation” and spoke with the owner about having the cats placed in better circumstances.

“The individuals involved are cooperating with the process,” says Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements. “There are no charges associated with the situation right now and we are working with the individuals to try to make sure immediate needs are met while prioritizing which animals need help.”

The cats are “much smaller than they should be due to the stress and living situation,” according to an Idaho Falls Animal Shelter Facebook post. Clements says several of the animals have medical needs or injuries which will require veterinary care.

Because the shelter does not have room to accept 50 cats at once, workers are removing 10 at a time from the home. They are also looking at other options to relocate the felines.

“We are working with other shelters in the region and state and have a couple options in Washington where we could place some of the cats,” Clements says. “It’s aways a good time to adopt a cat but this is an extra good time for a cat to be adopted.”

The shelter is asking for monetary donations to cover veterinary costs and sponsorships for adoption fees, which cover spaying or neutering, rabies vaccine and microchips. It costs $115 to adopt female cats and $95 for males.

“If we can have their adoption fees sponsored, we can reduce the fees for adoption and quickly find them homes where they can see sunlight, feel individual attention, and grow,” the shelter’s Facebook post says. “The owner of these animals are not bad people, they have faced challenges we hope to never know. They cannot safely stay in the home any longer, and neither can these kitties.”

If you are interested in adopting a cat or making a donation, contact Idaho Falls Animal Services at 2450 Hemmert Ave. Donations can be made via phone by calling (208) 612-8671 or through Venmo @IdahoACTS.