Rigby man in custody following high-speed chase in 2 counties

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – On February 12 around 1:15 a.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers were performing a DUI traffic stop and investigation in the area of Whittier Street and North Freeman Avenue which, by necessity, blocked the road for a short time. While on this stop, an uninvolved vehicle driven by Christian Martinez drove down the street and came nose to nose with an Idaho Falls Police vehicle.

The driver performed a three-point turn and drove away at a high rate of speed in the direction he had come from.

Officers recognized the driver and vehicle as one that drove away from an Idaho Falls Police Officer shortly before midnight. In that instance, an IFPD Officer was patrolling in the area of East 17th Street and South Holmes Avenue when they observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed east on 17th Street. The officer tried pulling it over by activating the overhead red and blue police lights.

Despite this, officers observed the vehicle plow through multiple red lights, traveling at speeds near 100 miles per hour on 17th Street. He eventually lost sight of it and stopped chasing him, but he got a description of the vehicle and the license plate number.

Officers saw the car again at 1:15 a.m. and tried pulling it over. At that time, officers had probable cause to arrest the driver for felony eluding. Officers also observed behaviors indicating the driver was likely driving under the influence or otherwise impaired, supporting the need to stop the driver for their safety and the safety of other drivers and members of the public.

Officers activated overhead lights and sirens, however, Martinez did not yield and instead continued to escape. Officers initiated another vehicle pursuit, during which Martinez was observed driving recklessly at speeds well over the posted limits, swerving into other lanes, and disregarding traffic control signs multiple times. Due to the late hour, roads were largely clear of other drivers. Lights and sirens from police vehicles provided warnings for any vehicles on the road at the time.

During the pursuit, Martinez left city limits and drove into Bonneville County before ultimately leading officers into Jefferson County. A Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy placed a spike strip in the path of the pursuit in an attempt to disable the vehicle. Though the suspect’s vehicle had multiple flat tires, Martinez continued running. The flat tires prevented Martinez’s vehicle from continuing to travel at high rates of speed.

An Idaho State Police Trooper performed a Pursuit Intervention Technique, which successfully stopped the forward momentum of the vehicle. When the vehicle came to a stop, Martinez attempted to run on foot into a nearby snow-filled irrigation ditch. Idaho Falls Police Officers, including an Idaho Falls Police K9 unit, and other assisting law enforcement officers exited their vehicles to pursue Martinez. The IFPD K9 Officer directed Martinez to stop or risk getting caught. Martinez stopped running at that time and was taken into custody.

Courtesy IFPD

While Martinez was being detained, officers noted smoke billowing from the engine compartment of the suspect vehicle. Within a few moments, the vehicle caught fire. Multiple officers unsuccessfully tried putting it out with fire extinguishers. Officers found a package of beer with multiple bottles missing and a near empty bottle of whiskey inside the vehicle before it erupted in flames. Officers noted that Martinez exhibited multiple signs of inebriation, including bloodshot glassy eyes, slow and slurred speech, and the smell of alcohol on his breath. Martinez later admitted to drinking too much to be driving.

Idaho Falls Police Officers were assisted by Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Idaho State Police Troopers at various points in the pursuit. We offer our sincere thanks to each of those law enforcement agencies for their assistance, as well as Central Fire District for their assistance putting out the vehicle fire.

Christian Martinez, a 22-year-old male resident of Rigby, was arrested for two counts of felony eluding/attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, felony driving under the influence (third or subsequent offense), reckless driving, driving without privileges, resisting and obstructing arrest and a felony warrant. He was booked in the Bonneville County Jail.