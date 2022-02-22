Rocket fuel experiment in dorm bursts into fireball, Utah police say

PROVO, Utah — A Brigham Young Unversity dorm is in ruins after a homemade rocket fuel experiment went wrong Sunday.

BYU Police and Provo firefighters were called to a fire alarm at Heritage Halls on the BYU campus around 4:30 p.m.

According to a police Facebook post, first responders found fire sprinklers were activated and flooded the main floor.

“The subsequent investigation revealed that a resident had been making homemade rocket fuel on the stove when the volatile mixture suddenly exploded into a fireball,” the Facebook post reads. “The flames from the explosion had engulfed the walls and ceiling around the stove and the intense heat tripped the fire sprinkler system.”

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly and no one was injured.

“Some dorm residents will be displaced due to the flooding caused by this kitchen chemist incident,” police said. “Please keep your experiments in the lab and supervised by trained professionals.”

BYU Police Lt. Jeff Long told KSL.com a 22-year-old student at the university was making approximately five pounds of rocket fuel with ingredients that were legally purchased.

What the student intended to do with the rocket fuel remains under investigation, according to KSL.com.