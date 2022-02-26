Russian tank crushes civilian car with elderly person inside

An elderly person in Ukraine appeared to survive their vehicle being crushed by a Russian tank while they were inside.

Footage posted online Friday and verified by The Independent shows the tank flattening a vehicle on the outskirts of Kyiv.

The video shows the tank swerving to drive over the car before reversing back over it. People are heard shrieking while the tank sits on top of the car before rolling backward as gunfire erupts in the background.

Another video shows good Samaritans rushing to the flattened vehicle and freeing the driver from the wreckage. The elderly person appears to be shaken but without serious injuries.

The tank is believed to be a Strela-10 — an anti-aircraft vehicle used by both the Russian and Ukrainian armies, The Sun reported.

The footage was released as Russian forces were closing in on the Ukrainian capital Friday in an attack that began before dawn.