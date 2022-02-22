School closures for Tuesday, Feb. 22

IDAHO FALLS — The following school districts have closed on Tuesday, Feb. 22 due to winter weather conditions.

CLOSURES:

West Jefferson School District 253

Fremont School District 215

A significant section of eastern Idaho is currently under a wind chill warning or advisory. Dangerously cold wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero are occurring north of Idaho Falls, with only slightly better conditions to the south. The warning and advisory are in effect until Wednesday at noon.

For the latest weather conditions visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this list if more closures are announced.