Search and Rescue volunteers help injured snowmobiler

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana — A snowmobiler was transported to a local area hospital by helicopter after suffering a broken leg.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. Sunday in an area 10 miles south of West Yellowstone known as South Plateau. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers responded to the scene and a helicopter was dispatched due to the severity of the reported injury.

The snowmobiler was quickly loaded into the helicopter and transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for treatment.

According to a Facebook post made by Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue, “Sheriff Dan Springer would like to commend the Good Samaritans who assisted in keeping the injured snowmobiler safe and warm while awaiting emergency responders.”