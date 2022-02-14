Skier dies after falling in Grand Teton National Park

MOOSE, Wyoming — A Jackson man fell to his death while skiing in Grand Teton National Park.

Radcliff Spencer, 27, was skiing in the Apocalypse Couloir in Death Canyon when the accident happened Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the park. A climber in the area witnessed the fall and told authorities the skier was unresponsive.

Grand Teton National Park rangers, Teton County Search and Rescue and a rescue helicopter responded to the incident but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Spencer’s remains were flown from the mountain and transferred to the Teton County Coroner. Four others who were skiing with Spencer were flown out of the county via helicopter.

“While the snowpack remains generally stable, hazards still exist and may carry high consequences in technical terrain,” park officials said in news release.