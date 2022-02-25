Students and teachers drive tractors to school

RIGBY — Students and teachers drove tractors to school Thursday morning and lined the streets of Rigby in celebration of National FFA Week. FFA stands for Future Farmers of America.

The students woke up early to drive tractors to Scotty’s True Value and Carquest for breakfast, then drove their tractors on Highway 48 to Rigby High School. The group was escorted by the Rigby Police Department to make sure they made it safely to school.

“The purpose of the event is to give our students involved in agriculture an opportunity to showcase part of their lifestyle and raise awareness about food and fiber production in the United States,” said Lex Godfrey, an agricultural educator and FFA advisor at Rigby High School. “The anticipation for the event every year is awesome.”

This is the fifth year students have driven tractors to school.

“Many of these students either work on farms or grow up on farms and they’re driving the equipment they make their livelihoods with or that they help other people make their livelihoods with,” Godfrey said. “We had parents there this morning just talking about them growing up and how this brings back a lot of those fond memories.”

Godfrey told EastIdahoNews.com he looks forward to the excitement every year, the kid’s faces, the smiles and the chatter.

He said there are almost 200 FFA members at Rigby High School and over 600 different students take agricultural education classes dealing with everything from animal science, plant science, veterinary science to electricity, hydraulics and welding courses.

“The most important crop we produce in America is our kids and the investment in our students is never wasted,” said Godfrey. “The values and work ethic that is taught by American agriculture is a priceless commodity and that’s why our students are in such high demand.”

Courtesy Jefferson School District 251

Courtesy Jefferson School District 251