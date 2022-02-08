SWAT team and negotiators respond after gun is fired inside motel

IDAHO FALLS — Police took a suicidal man to a local hospital after he reportedly fired a gun inside an Idaho Falls motel.

The Idaho Falls Police Department was called Monday around 10:15 p.m. to Motel 6 on West Broadway, according to an IFPD news release. The man was reportedly armed, barricaded himself inside a room and shot a single round from the gun.

An officer spoke with the man who refused to come out and continued to make suicidal statements, including the desire for police to shoot him. Other officers evacuated a section of the motel while police continued to talk with the man.

The Idaho Falls SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams also arrived and spoke with the man for two hours.

“Officers were able to successfully deescalate the situation and the person agreed to surrender peacefully,” police wrote in a news release. “The person was taken into police custody at approximately 12:15 a.m. and taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation and assistance. Fortunately, no one was injured during this incident.”