2 hospitalized after vehicle-pedestrian collision in Rexburg

REXBURG – Three people were injured in a vehicle-pedestrian collision at a Rexburg intersection Thursday morning.

Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred at 7th South and 1st West near the LDS Temple around 7:30 a.m.

A man, whose name and age Turman didn’t know but says he was a married student living in a nearby complex, was crossing the street with a vehicle stopped, waiting for him to cross.

Truman says a second vehicle rear-ended the vehicle that was stopped, which propelled it forward and hit the man crossing the road.

The pedestrian suffered head injuries in the crash and was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for further treatment, according to Turman.

“The driver that was stopped was checked out (by paramedics), released and is ok,” Turman says. “The driver of the second vehicle was transported by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital. It doesn’t look like it was life-threatening injuries, but there were some injuries.”

Seventh South and 1st West are currently blocked off to traffic while police conduct their investigation. Turman anticipates the road reopening around 10:45 a.m.