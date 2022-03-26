Additional charge filed against Pocatello man accused of sexual assault

POCATELLO — An additional felony has been filed against a man accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a minor.

After being arrested in February, Wade William Denny, 35, was charged with felonies of sexual battery of a minor, rape, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and introducing contraband to a jail. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for violating a no-contact order.

Since then, the possession with intent to distribute and contraband charges have been dismissed by motion from the prosecution. But an additional felony charge of manufacturing a controlled substance has been added.

Denny has also opted to waived his preliminary hearing on the charges and has been bound over to district court.

Denny was arrested by Pocatello police officers following a months-long investigation that started when a 16-year-old girl made a 911 call. In speaking with officers, the girl said that she had been given acid and “sold out” by Denny. She said she called 911 because she was afraid of everyone.

A toxicology report taken the night of the incident returned positives for an assortment of drugs, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The affidavit also says that DNA gathered during an examination was entered into the combined DNA Index System and was matched with Denny.

If he is found guilty of all charges, Denny could face multiple life sentences and $140,000 in fines.

Although he has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

Denny is scheduled to appear before 6th District Judge Robert Naftz for jury trial on July 12.