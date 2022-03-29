Authorities identify man killed in mobile home fire

POCATELLO — Authorities have identified a man who died in a mobile home fire last week in Pocatello.

Richard G. Sergi, 76, passed away in the fire Wednesday on the 6300 block of South Fifth Avenue. The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, released his name Tuesday.

Sergi’s family has been notified, according to officials, and the fire remains under investigation by the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office.