Biz Buzz: Renovations on historic downtown Idaho Falls building almost complete

Putting the finishing touches on remodel of historic building in downtown Idaho Falls

A look at one of the penthouse suites on the fourth floor, which includes a gourmet kitchen and sauna. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – A renovation project for a 96-year-old building in downtown Idaho Falls is almost done.

Chuck Faber bought the 35,000-square-foot building formerly occupied by Harris Publishing at 360 B Street in October 2020. Since that time, crews have been working to turn the site into apartment housing on the second and third floors and two penthouse suites on the top floor.

Faber tells EastIdahoNews.com he’s hoping to have the project ready by July 4.

“Obviously there’s going to be a shortage of accommodations for the (Melaleuca Freedom Celebration) here in town, and hopefully we can facilitate anybody who is looking,” Faber says.

The suites on the top floor are 3,500 square feet each and will include a large gourmet kitchen, a four-person sauna, a pinball machine, pool table and dartboard. One of them will have a commercial tanning bed and a stand-up, 122-inch Ms. Pac-man arcade game. The other one will have a Space Invaders arcade game, and an arcade Buck Hunter and bowling game.

There are a total of 16 apartments on the second and third floors. There is also empty space on the ground floor, which Faber would like to make available to a high-end restaurant or commercial tenant.

“Based on feedback (we’ve received from the community), people are looking for a Dave & Buster’s or a higher-end restaurant. You’ve got Smokin’ Fins close by, you’ve got Jaker’s and Sandpiper close by,” says Faber. “It’s quite a large space — 6,500-square-feet — so it would be one heck of a restaurant.”

EastIdahoNews.com took a tour of the building, which you can watch in the video player above.

RELATED | 95-year-old building in downtown Idaho Falls is getting a facelift and has new owners

The building dates back to 1926 and was originally the home of The Virginia Hotel, according to the Museum of Idaho. It’s unknown who the owner was at the time but Blanche C. Hayes was the proprietor. Around 1939, it moved to 475 Broadway.

The B Street building sat vacant for most of the 1940s before Idaho Falls Hardware took it over in the ’50s.

Pat Johnson Butikofer from Rigby told us last year that her parents, Fauntella and Vern Johnson, worked inside a clothing store on the main level of the building during the ’40s. It was called The Frock and Bonnet Shop. She says it was owned by Beth and Guy Poulson, and they sold shoes, hats and “ready-to-wear clothing.”

It became an annex for the Bon Marche in the 1970s after it was empty for nearly a decade.

It was a water bed retailer for several years before makeup and cosmetic supplier Beauty for All Seasons opened sometime in the 1980s. Norma Ball Virgin Galazin, who is a sister to Ball Ventures founder Allen Ball, was the owner of the makeup shop, according to her daughter, Amy Allen. Harris Publishing owner Jason Harris says the makeup business operated in that location for about 20 years before the Harris family bought it in 2000.

Harris Publishing, which publishes several magazines such as Idaho Falls Magazine, Potato Grower and Sugar Producer, moved into the adjacent building at 520 Park Avenue in October 2020 after moving its commercial printing shop, Falls Printing, from that location to the old liquor store at 190 1st Street.

RELATED | Local print shop celebrates expansion with ribbon-cutting and open house

Faber says it’s been rewarding to bring an old, dilapidated building back to life with this project, and he’s excited for the public to see it.

“Depending on how this (project is received) — I’m assuming it’s going to do quite well — we probably will take on another building,” Faber says, though he didn’t specify which one.

The penthouse suites will be available for $500 a night, and the apartments will range from $1,200 to $1,600 a month.

Faber welcomes your feedback about the commercial space and what type of tenant you want to move in. Send an email to chuck@virginiagrand.com to weigh in.

Chuck Faber inside the penthouse suite on the fourth floor of the Harris Publishing building. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

