Body of missing Fort Hall man located after two-day search

FORT HALL – A two-day search for a missing Fort Hall man came to a sad conclusion Saturday morning.

Family members report Wayne Crue, who had been missing since Thursday evening, was found dead at 10:14 a.m. in the Cedar View area not too far from where his pickup was located Friday morning.

Details about Crue’s death are unclear at this point. Family member Dustina Abrahamson tells EastIdahoNews.com as far as she knows, Crue did not have a history of mental illness and was not on any medication.

“We just found out they are transporting his body to a funeral home right now,” Abrahamson said at 12:30 p.m.

Multiple agencies were involved in the search, including the Fort Hall Police Department, fire department, Fish and Game, Portneuf Air Rescue and the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

At least 200 community members met at 9 a.m. Saturday to assist in the search. On behalf of Crue’s family, Abrahamson expresses her gratitude for everyone who helped.

“We’re so grateful for the prayers and the volunteers that came out to help,” she says. “There were so many people. That was the greatest thing … and (we really appreciate it).”

Crue leaves behind his wife, who is eight months pregnant, and two children.

“(Wayne) was a source of strength for all who knew him. Please try to support and show positive prayers to all,” the chairman of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes says in an official statement on Facebook. “We want to thank the first responders and volunteers for their assistance in the search.”

ORIGINAL STORY

FORT HALL – A search effort is underway for a Fort Hall man who has been missing since Thursday night.

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes report tribal member Wayne Crue was last seen leaving his home on Edmo Road at 5:58 p.m. He was wearing a blue sweater with dragonflies, black pants, and black boots and was driving a 2019 black Chevy Colorado pickup truck.

“On March 24 about 11:30 p.m., the family of Wayne Crue reported (him) missing,” a news release from the tribe says. ”

Crue’s pickup was spotted in the bottoms area around 11:30 the next morning.

Fort Hall Police Department continued a ground search Friday and Portneuf Air Rescue assisted overnight. Ground searches have consisted of three K-9 groups, swift water rescue and several first responder personnel. Two separate helicopter searches have been going on as well, according to the news release.

Members of the community met at the Rio Vista Gun Range Saturday morning at 9 a.m. to assist with the search. They were divided into groups and provided a map of the area.

The Tribal Council and Tribal Office of Emergency Management has been in the emergency operation center helping to coordinate the search and Fort Hall Police Lieutenant Todd Tendoy is in close contact with the family.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and assistance in this matter,” the tribe says.

If you have any information on Crue’s whereabouts or know anything that would be helpful in finding him, call the Fort Hall Police Department at (208) 238-4000 or tip 411.