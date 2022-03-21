TODAY'S WEATHER
Chubbuck fire claims home, four pets

Kalama Hines
Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Chubbuck

  Published at 
Updated at

Chubbuck Fire, March 19, 2022
Courtesy Chubbuck Fire Department Facebook

CHUBBUCK — Four cats died and a home is a complete loss following a Saturday night fire in Chubbuck.

The Chubbuck Fire Department was dispatched to a house on Circle Inn Drive around 9:30, Capt. Monty Mecham said. Although the blaze was put out inside of five minutes, Mecham said, the damage sustained amounted to a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Further information was not available.

