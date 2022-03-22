Co-workers raising money for Blackfoot police officer diagnosed with leukemia

BLACKFOOT — A husband, father and longtime Blackfoot police officer was recently diagnosed with leukemia and sent to Utah to battle his cancer, where he could possibly stay for the rest of the year.

Kenny Williams, 32, is a patrol corporal for the Blackfoot Police Department. He’s been with the agency for almost seven years.

He was admitted to the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Utah and is expected to be there for several months undergoing aggressive treatment.

“Just a crazy diagnosis. We went from back pain to cancer in a couple of weeks,” said Carrie Williams, Kenny’s wife. “We are grateful for good doctors and Kenny just having patience through it all.”

Carrie said her husband had been hurting for the last two months. He was working and noticed he started to have back pain. He thought it could have been a bulged disk from the gear he wears for his job.

“No one even suspected cancer, so it was kind of a crazy deal when they told us it was,” Carrie said.

He was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this month.

“It had a huge impact on his blue family. He’s one of those workers that comes in, and he just puts 110% in every single time,” said Lorenzo Dobson, a detective with the Blackfoot Police Department who has worked with Kenny.

Coworkers describe Kenny to EastIdahoNews.com as a hard worker, someone who is nice to everyone and has a big heart.

“He’s never negative. He always has good things to say about everybody, and so when this happened, it was kind of like, ‘Man, why did it have to happen to him, of all good people?'” said Dobson.

Carrie said she and Kenny have two children, a 4-year-old daughter and an 11-month-old son.

Carrie and Kenny with their children. | Courtesy Lorenzo Dobson

“It’s stressful. I would say it’s hard being torn between your kids and your husband, but we are making it do for now,” she said. “He’s (Kenny’s) good. He’s just tired.”

Kenny is expected to miss a significant amount of work. Carrie has missed some work to be with her husband during this difficult time.

Kenny’s coworkers have rallied together to help the financial burdens that will come along the way. A GoFundMe has been organized with a $20,000 goal. Click here to donate.

In addition, there will be an event called “Cuff the Cancer” for Kenny. It will be a blind draw golf scramble at the Blackfoot Golf Course on April 8. Tee time will begin at 10 a.m. There will be a silent auction along with raffle prizes. The event is open to the public.

Carrie told EastIdahoNews.com she is thankful for the support.

“We are grateful to the Blackfoot Police Department and all of our friends and family. It’s been overwhelming to see the community pool together for him,” she said.