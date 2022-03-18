Cold front headed into eastern Idaho this weekend

IDAHO FALLS — A cold front will likely bring more snow to eastern Idaho this weekend, according to the latest forecast from The National Weather Service.

The colder conditions are expected to begin at around midnight Saturday through to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Initially, rain is expected at the lower elevations, including for American Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls and Rexburg, however, between noon and 6 p.m., Sunday between 1 and 3 inches of snow could fall. The probability of snow is greater at elevations above 6,000 feet.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Victor, Island Park, Kilgore and the surrounding areas. In those areas, snowfall of 3 to 5 inches is predicted, with up to 8 inches possible at the ridge tops and at elevations above mountain passes.

Between 3 and 8 inches of snow are also forecast along the Idaho/Wyoming border, especially around the Centennial and Big Hole Mountains.

Additionally, a wind advisory has been issued for Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. Between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday expect west winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

For the latest weather information visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page or The National Weather Service.