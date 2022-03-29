Community invited to attend fundraiser for four-year-old boy battling cancer

IDAHO FALLS — Community members are coming together to host a fundraiser for a family whose four-year-old son is fighting cancer.

Seth Sautter was diagnosed with Leukemia in early January 2022 at the age of three. The family is currently driving once a week to Salt Lake City for treatments.

Shadie Bigelow, a community member who holds a Book Worms Book Club, was approached by the club’s members who asked if she knew what the Sautter family was going through. Bigelow said other kids in the community also reached out to her to see if she was aware of their situation.

“I thought all these kids want to help, they just don’t know how. It was amazing,” Bigelow told EastIdahoNews.com. “I’ve never put on a fundraiser but here we are.”

Bigelow, with the help of the Discovery Elementary PTO, American Minor League NInJA, Grit League, Flip & Twist, as well as other sponsors, are putting on a benefit obstacle course and nacho dinner. The event will take place on April 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bonneville High School. Single entry is $10 and a family pass is $40.

“Our audience is kid and youth geared because the kids are who came up to me and said, ‘What are we going to do?'” Bigelow said. “There are two obstacle courses — one for the teens and youth and one for the kids.”

Bigelow said there will be face paintings and an online charity auction. The event will also host guest speaker Lance Pekus, who is from Idaho and known as the Cowboy Ninja from the TV show American Ninja Warrior.

The owners of Motel 6, who oversee locations in Rexburg, Rigby and Idaho Falls, are sponsoring the t-shirts for the event. The first 100 kids to arrive will receive a shirt.

“The theme of (the fundraiser) is overcoming obstacles in that we all have obstacles in our life,” Bigelow explained. “That night, we’re going to overcome our obstacles, and we’re going to remember Seth and his obstacle and his family. We are going to support them through their obstacle.”

The Sautter family. | Courtesy Nicole Klinger and Chantri Keele

Bigelow said the Sautter family is “in it for the long haul.” She invites the community to attend the event in support of the family.

“We want to show the Sautter family that we see them and we love them,” Bigelow mentioned. “It’s community and love and spreading hope and that we’re all in it together.”

You can pre-register for the event through Venmo @discovery-dragons1920 (include all names of participants in the Venmo comment) or bring exact cash the day of. All funds will go to the Sautter family to help with travel and medical expenses.

Seth Sautter at the hospital. | Courtesy Sautter family