FBI charges Caldwell officer with hitting a man while on duty

BOISE (KIVI) – A Caldwell Police Officer is charged with hitting a man while on duty, according to court documents filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the State of Idaho.

Court documents show Commander of the Investigation Division for Caldwell Police Joseph Alan Hoadley is charged with Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law. The charge stems from an incident in March of 2017.

Documents show Hoadley, while acting under the color of law as a lieutenant with the Caldwell Police Department, struck a man and deprived him of the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation filed the charges Thursday.

Idaho News 6 made an inquiry March 17 with the City of Caldwell about a comment on allegations of a federal investigation resulting in the resignation or termination of individuals with the Caldwell Police Department. The City of Caldwell confirmed an FBI investigation in a released statement later that day.

“The City is aware of an ongoing FBI investigation involving certain officers in the Caldwell Police Department as well as the social media speculation concerning Police Chief Wyant’s connection to that investigation,” City of Caldwell spokesperson Bianca Stevenson said. “Chief Wyant is not a subject in the FBI investigation. Nor is he a subject in any police, Human Resources or other internal investigation by the City. No disciplinary action against Chief Wyant is being considered by the City. His status with the City is that of an employee in good standing.”

The City of Caldwell confirmed to Idaho News 6 Friday Hoadley, who has been with the department since 2001, is currently on administrative leave.

His arraignment has been set for 10 a.m. March 31 in U.S. District Court.