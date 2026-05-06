Missing Rexburg boy found safe - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Samuel has been found safe, according to the Rexburg Police Department.

“We want to extend our deep gratitude to our great community. We received countless tips, volunteers came out to search on their own, businesses reviewed surveillance footage, and all the information we received helped us track him down,” the department posted on Facebook.

Further details were not released.

ORIGINAL STORY

REXBURG – Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old boy last seen Tuesday evening in the Millhollow community.

The child, identified as Samuel, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. He is described as wearing a dark blue sweatshirt featuring an orange octopus, along with black pants with white stitching. He may also be carrying a Mario-themed backpack.

Rexburg Police are being assisted in the search by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Fire Department personnel.

Anyone with information on Samuel’s whereabouts is urged to contact dispatch at (208) 372-5001 or message the department directly.