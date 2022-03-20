Fundraising event for Ronald McDonald House Charities brings in over $75,000

IDAHO FALLS — A three-day fundraising event to help support local families and parents with ill or injured children raised more than $75,000.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the generosity of the eastern Idaho community. Thanks to our sponsors, community partners, and donors, we were able to raise more than $75,000 for families with ill or injured children through the 3rd Annual Fundraising for Families,” said Lori Priest, a spokeswoman with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho in an email Friday. “It is simply amazing. Thank you for being there for families when they need it most.”

The goal was to bring in $60,000 to support Ronald McDonald House Charities, a nonprofit organization, which runs The Family Room at EIRMC.

Ronald McDonald Family Room. | Courtesy Ronald McDonald House Charities

RELATED: Fundraising event underway to help Ronald McDonald Family Room at EIRMC

The Family Room is located inside EIRMC and provides families with a home-like environment where they can get something to eat, take a shower, do laundry, watch television, take a nap or even stay the night. It allows parents to stay close to their sick child without leaving the hospital.

The donations will provide a home away from home for families like the Dansie’s from Idaho Falls.

The Dansie family wrote:

“We had been trying to have kids for about 9 years when we decided to do in-vitro for the 3rd time. We put two embryos in and three babies came out. 2 boys and 1 girl! We were more than thrilled to have these babies come into our lives. Ariel went into labor 29 weeks into the pregnancy and was put on bed rest in the hospital for 3 weeks when the babies announced it was time for them to be delivered. Baby Ander was born first at 3lbs and 3 ounces, Baby Nixon was next at 3 lbs. 11 ounces, and the big little sister Evie was born at 4 lbs. 5 ounces.

While we were in the NICU there were various hurdles to get over. Each time everything seemed fine a baby was put back on oxygen for some sort of reason. It was a mountain of stress for a new mama and papa.

The resources offered at the Ronald McDonald Family Room provided an escape from the hospital bedside and let you relax in a good atmosphere. The staff at the Family Room were more than helpful, they offered to make meals, and if you just wanted time to relax and be to yourself, they were happy to let you be. And if you needed someone to listen, they were there for that too. We are so grateful to the staff at the Family Room, the people that donate food and time there, the Kneaders treats, sandwiches, and everything they offered us.”

The Dansie family. | Courtesy Lori Priest

Any family with a sick child at EIRMC is able to use The Family Room, whether they live right in Idaho Falls or have traveled from another area, Priest says.



Priest added there is no cost for families to use the Ronald McDonald family room and generous donations from the community make it possible.