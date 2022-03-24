TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
38°
clear sky
humidity: 76%
wind: 3mph N
H 37 • L 36

Girl on breathing machine saved after tornado moved her home

Rebecca Santana, Associated Press

National

  Published at

Share This

ARABI, Louisiana (AP) — With the tendrils of a killer tornado bearing down on her family through the darkness, Dea Castellanos heard the rain and wind outside as she sat on her living room couch. Her daughter, who has muscular dystrophy, was in another room. The next thing Castellanos knew, the entire house began spinning.

Castellanos said she could feel the house whip through a full rotation, and she wound up in a bedroom.

Tossed about 30 feet (9 meters) from its lot, the one-story house crashed down in the middle of a street, Castellanos said Wednesday through a translator during an interview with The Associated Press. The seconds became a blur.

Within moments, neighbors saw the girls’ parents climbing out of the wreckage, calling frantically for help. Their daughter was still in her bedroom inside the rubble, calling for her mom.

“They were screaming. His wife was hysterical,” neighbor Chuck Heirsch, who called 911, told The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate when he saw his neighbors trying to get to their daughter. “They were already traumatized from taking that ‘Wizard of Oz’ ride.”

Firefighters quickly arrived and carried the daughter out in a blanket. An ambulance took the girl to the hospital, where she was operated on overnight, Castellanos said. Describing the rescue, St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said the hospitalized girl was “doing fine.”

Friends and relatives helped Castellanos clean out what belongings could be saved from the shattered home, like clothes and mementos, on Wednesday. One of the birds Castellanos kept as pets was standing on the floor, scattered debris all around.

Castellanos said she was thankful for everyone who had come to help with the cleanup, bringing food, garbage bags and work gloves.

Crews comb through devastated neighborhoods in the New Orleans area after a tornado kills 1 and leaves thousands without power

debris from tornado
A car lies overturned among debris in Arabi, Louisiana, after a large tornado struck the New Orleans area on Tuesday. | Reuters

(CNN) — Workers and residents were picking through remnants of homes and other debris in the New Orleans area after at least two tornadoes struck the region, killing one person and leaving thousands without power.

One twister killed one person and caused heavy damage in the Arabi neighborhood in St. Bernard Parish just outside New Orleans on Tuesday night, parish President Guy McInnis told CNN. Eight people were injured and went to hospitals for treatment, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon after touring damaged areas.

Some houses collapsed; others were pulled from their foundations and left in streets. Roofs were ripped off others, and vehicles were overturned.

Streets and yards were littered with wood, metal and downed power lines. An overturned school bus ended up 100 yards from where it had been parked.

“It’s about a 2-mile stretch (of damage). … We have stretches of streets where there are no homes now, McInnis told CNN’s “New Day” on Wednesday.

“It was a miracle” that more people weren’t killed or hurt, McInnis said.

The tornado that hit Arabi touched down in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward and the New Orleans East community just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

That twister had winds of at least 136 mph, meaning it was preliminarily rated at least an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

About 50 structures had some damage in New Orleans East, but no injuries or significant damage were reported in the city, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

By hitting eastern New Orleans and St. Bernard Parish, that twister touched some of the areas worst hit by 2005’s Hurricane Katrina and battered by last year’s Hurricane Ida. Workers are now focused on tornado cleanup and recovery, McInnis said.

“This parish lost more population after Katrina than any other parish in the state, especially as a percentage of the population, and these people moved back to St. Bernard, and they rebuilt,” the governor said. “They are resilient and wonderful people and that was on full display last night, the way that they were taking care of one another.”

“It’s more than people should have to bear. (Hurricane) Ida came through this area just this past August and we’re still recovering from that in many ways,” Edwards added.
–CNN

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: