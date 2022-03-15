TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
39°
clear sky
humidity: 60%
wind: 3mph NNE
H 39 • L 33

Here’s who has filed to run for state offices this election

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

East Idaho Elects

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
voting ballot
Stock image

IDAHO FALLS – Election season is officially underway.

Here is a list of candidates who are running in the upcoming primary election. The deadline for candidates to file was Friday, March 11 at 5 p.m.

A primary will be held on May 17. The general election is on November 8.

State races

Governor

Republicans:

Brad Little, R-Emmett
Janice McGeachin, R-Idaho Falls
Steven Bradshaw, R-Cocolalla
Ben Cannady, R-Boise
Ed Humphreys, R-Eagle
Ashley Jackson, R-Preston
Lisa Marie, R-Eagle
Cody Usabel, R-Meridian

Democrats:

Stephen Heidt, D-Marsing

Other:

Ammon Bundy, I-Emmett
Chantryrose Davison, C-Marsing
John Dionne Jr., L-Boise
Paul Sand, L-White Bird

Lt. Governor

Republicans:

Scott Bedke, R-Oakley
Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird
Daniel Gasiorowski, R-Placerville

Democrats:

Terri Pickens Manweiler, D-Boise

Other:

Pro-life, C-Emmett

Secretary of State

Republicans:

Phil McGrane, R-Boise
Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley
Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene

Democrats:

Shawn Keenan, D-Coeur d’Alene

Attorney General

Republicans:

Raul Labrador, R-Boise
Arthur Macomber, R-Coeur d’Alene
Lawrence Wasden, R-Nampa

Democrats:

Steven Scanlin, D-Boise

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Republicans:

Sherri Ybarra, R-Mountain Home
Debbie Critchfield, R-Oakley
Branden Durst, R-Garden City

Democrats:

Terry Gilbert, D-Boise

absentee ballot adobe
Absentee ballot | Stock image

Legislative races

Every legislative district in Idaho includes candidates for House and Senate. The boundaries for each legislative district were recently updated in conjunction with the 2020 census. We are only listing legislative races in eastern Idaho, which include Districts 28-35.

District 28

District 28 includes all of Power County and parts of Bannock County.

Senators

Tom Branson, R-Preston
Art da Rosa, R-Inkom
Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon
Mike Saville, I-McCammon

Representatives

Seat A:

Richard Cheatum, R-Pocatello
Dawn Morrell, R-Inkom

Seat B:

Dan Garner, R-Clifton
R. Scott Workman, R-Preston

District 29

District 29 includes most of Pocatello.

Senators

James Ruchti, D
David Worley, R

Representatives

Seat A:

Mary Shea, D
Dustin Manwaring, R
S. Craig Yadon, R

Seat B:

Nate Roberts, D
Greg Romriell, R
Jake Stevens, R

District 30

District 30 encompasses Butte and Bingham Counties.

Senators

Barry Johnson, R-Shelley
Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree
Dave Archuleta, D-Pocatello

Representatives

Seat A:

David Cannon, R-Blackfoot

Seat B:

Travis Oler, D-Shelley
Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot

District 31

District 31 includes Lemhi, Clark, Fremont and Jefferson Counties.

Senators

Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton

Representatives

Seat A:

Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony
Jerald Raymond, R-Menan
Connie Delaney, D-Salmon

Seat B:

Rod Furniss, R-Rigby
Darnell Shipp, R-St. Anthony
Wayne Talmadge, D-Salmon

District 32

District 32 encompasses most of Bonneville County.

Senators

Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls
Keith Newberry, R-Idaho Falls

Representatives

Seat A:

Nicholas Christiansen, R-Idaho Falls
Stephanie Mickelsen, R-Idaho Falls

Seat B:

Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls

District 33

District 33 encompasses a section of Idaho Falls between North 35th West and 25th East and the area north of the airport from West 33rd North and Lincoln Road to Sunnyside Road.

Senators

Dave Lent, R
Bryan Scholz, R

Representatives

Seat A:

Barbara Ehardt, R
Jeff Thompson, R
Miranda Marquit, D

Seat B:

Marco Erickson, R

District 34

District 34 covers Madison County.

Senators

Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg

Representatives

Seat A:

Jason Drollinger, R-Rexburg
Jon Weber, R-Rexburg

Seat B:

Ron Nate, R-Rexburg
Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg

District 35

District 35 includes all of Caribou and Bear Lake Counties, and a portion of Bannock County.

Senators

Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs
Doug Toomer, R-Iona

Representatives

Seat A:

Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs
Jon Goode, R-Soda Springs

Seat B:

Chad Christensen, R-Ammon
Josh Wheeler, R-Ammon
Hyrum Johnson, I-Driggs

To see the full list of everyone running statewide, click here.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: