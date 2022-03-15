Here’s who has filed to run for state offices this election
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho Elects
Published at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS – Election season is officially underway.
Here is a list of candidates who are running in the upcoming primary election. The deadline for candidates to file was Friday, March 11 at 5 p.m.
A primary will be held on May 17. The general election is on November 8.
State races
Governor
Republicans:
Brad Little, R-Emmett
Janice McGeachin, R-Idaho Falls
Steven Bradshaw, R-Cocolalla
Ben Cannady, R-Boise
Ed Humphreys, R-Eagle
Ashley Jackson, R-Preston
Lisa Marie, R-Eagle
Cody Usabel, R-Meridian
Democrats:
Stephen Heidt, D-Marsing
Other:
Ammon Bundy, I-Emmett
Chantryrose Davison, C-Marsing
John Dionne Jr., L-Boise
Paul Sand, L-White Bird
Lt. Governor
Republicans:
Scott Bedke, R-Oakley
Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird
Daniel Gasiorowski, R-Placerville
Democrats:
Terri Pickens Manweiler, D-Boise
Other:
Pro-life, C-Emmett
Secretary of State
Republicans:
Phil McGrane, R-Boise
Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley
Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene
Democrats:
Shawn Keenan, D-Coeur d’Alene
Attorney General
Republicans:
Raul Labrador, R-Boise
Arthur Macomber, R-Coeur d’Alene
Lawrence Wasden, R-Nampa
Democrats:
Steven Scanlin, D-Boise
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Republicans:
Sherri Ybarra, R-Mountain Home
Debbie Critchfield, R-Oakley
Branden Durst, R-Garden City
Democrats:
Terry Gilbert, D-Boise
Legislative races
Every legislative district in Idaho includes candidates for House and Senate. The boundaries for each legislative district were recently updated in conjunction with the 2020 census. We are only listing legislative races in eastern Idaho, which include Districts 28-35.
District 28
District 28 includes all of Power County and parts of Bannock County.
Senators
Tom Branson, R-Preston
Art da Rosa, R-Inkom
Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon
Mike Saville, I-McCammon
Representatives
Seat A:
Richard Cheatum, R-Pocatello
Dawn Morrell, R-Inkom
Seat B:
Dan Garner, R-Clifton
R. Scott Workman, R-Preston
District 29
District 29 includes most of Pocatello.
Senators
James Ruchti, D
David Worley, R
Representatives
Seat A:
Mary Shea, D
Dustin Manwaring, R
S. Craig Yadon, R
Seat B:
Nate Roberts, D
Greg Romriell, R
Jake Stevens, R
District 30
District 30 encompasses Butte and Bingham Counties.
Senators
Barry Johnson, R-Shelley
Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree
Dave Archuleta, D-Pocatello
Representatives
Seat A:
David Cannon, R-Blackfoot
Seat B:
Travis Oler, D-Shelley
Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot
District 31
District 31 includes Lemhi, Clark, Fremont and Jefferson Counties.
Senators
Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton
Representatives
Seat A:
Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony
Jerald Raymond, R-Menan
Connie Delaney, D-Salmon
Seat B:
Rod Furniss, R-Rigby
Darnell Shipp, R-St. Anthony
Wayne Talmadge, D-Salmon
District 32
District 32 encompasses most of Bonneville County.
Senators
Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls
Keith Newberry, R-Idaho Falls
Representatives
Seat A:
Nicholas Christiansen, R-Idaho Falls
Stephanie Mickelsen, R-Idaho Falls
Seat B:
Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls
District 33
District 33 encompasses a section of Idaho Falls between North 35th West and 25th East and the area north of the airport from West 33rd North and Lincoln Road to Sunnyside Road.
Senators
Dave Lent, R
Bryan Scholz, R
Representatives
Seat A:
Barbara Ehardt, R
Jeff Thompson, R
Miranda Marquit, D
Seat B:
Marco Erickson, R
District 34
District 34 covers Madison County.
Senators
Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg
Representatives
Seat A:
Jason Drollinger, R-Rexburg
Jon Weber, R-Rexburg
Seat B:
Ron Nate, R-Rexburg
Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg
District 35
District 35 includes all of Caribou and Bear Lake Counties, and a portion of Bannock County.
Senators
Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs
Doug Toomer, R-Iona
Representatives
Seat A:
Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs
Jon Goode, R-Soda Springs
Seat B:
Chad Christensen, R-Ammon
Josh Wheeler, R-Ammon
Hyrum Johnson, I-Driggs
