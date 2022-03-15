Here’s who has filed to run for state offices this election

IDAHO FALLS – Election season is officially underway.

Here is a list of candidates who are running in the upcoming primary election. The deadline for candidates to file was Friday, March 11 at 5 p.m.

A primary will be held on May 17. The general election is on November 8.

State races

Governor

Republicans:

Brad Little, R-Emmett

Janice McGeachin, R-Idaho Falls

Steven Bradshaw, R-Cocolalla

Ben Cannady, R-Boise

Ed Humphreys, R-Eagle

Ashley Jackson, R-Preston

Lisa Marie, R-Eagle

Cody Usabel, R-Meridian

Democrats:

Stephen Heidt, D-Marsing

Other:

Ammon Bundy, I-Emmett

Chantryrose Davison, C-Marsing

John Dionne Jr., L-Boise

Paul Sand, L-White Bird

Lt. Governor

Republicans:

Scott Bedke, R-Oakley

Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird

Daniel Gasiorowski, R-Placerville

Democrats:

Terri Pickens Manweiler, D-Boise

Other:

Pro-life, C-Emmett

Secretary of State

Republicans:

Phil McGrane, R-Boise

Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley

Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene

Democrats:

Shawn Keenan, D-Coeur d’Alene

Attorney General

Republicans:

Raul Labrador, R-Boise

Arthur Macomber, R-Coeur d’Alene

Lawrence Wasden, R-Nampa

Democrats:

Steven Scanlin, D-Boise

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Republicans:

Sherri Ybarra, R-Mountain Home

Debbie Critchfield, R-Oakley

Branden Durst, R-Garden City

Democrats:

Terry Gilbert, D-Boise

Legislative races

Every legislative district in Idaho includes candidates for House and Senate. The boundaries for each legislative district were recently updated in conjunction with the 2020 census. We are only listing legislative races in eastern Idaho, which include Districts 28-35.

District 28

District 28 includes all of Power County and parts of Bannock County.

Senators

Tom Branson, R-Preston

Art da Rosa, R-Inkom

Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon

Mike Saville, I-McCammon

Representatives

Seat A:

Richard Cheatum, R-Pocatello

Dawn Morrell, R-Inkom

Seat B:

Dan Garner, R-Clifton

R. Scott Workman, R-Preston

District 29

District 29 includes most of Pocatello.

Senators

James Ruchti, D

David Worley, R

Representatives

Seat A:

Mary Shea, D

Dustin Manwaring, R

S. Craig Yadon, R

Seat B:

Nate Roberts, D

Greg Romriell, R

Jake Stevens, R

District 30

District 30 encompasses Butte and Bingham Counties.

Senators

Barry Johnson, R-Shelley

Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree

Dave Archuleta, D-Pocatello

Representatives

Seat A:

David Cannon, R-Blackfoot

Seat B:

Travis Oler, D-Shelley

Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot

District 31

District 31 includes Lemhi, Clark, Fremont and Jefferson Counties.

Senators

Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton

Representatives

Seat A:

Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony

Jerald Raymond, R-Menan

Connie Delaney, D-Salmon

Seat B:

Rod Furniss, R-Rigby

Darnell Shipp, R-St. Anthony

Wayne Talmadge, D-Salmon

District 32

District 32 encompasses most of Bonneville County.

Senators

Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls

Keith Newberry, R-Idaho Falls

Representatives

Seat A:

Nicholas Christiansen, R-Idaho Falls

Stephanie Mickelsen, R-Idaho Falls

Seat B:

Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls

District 33

District 33 encompasses a section of Idaho Falls between North 35th West and 25th East and the area north of the airport from West 33rd North and Lincoln Road to Sunnyside Road.

Senators

Dave Lent, R

Bryan Scholz, R

Representatives

Seat A:

Barbara Ehardt, R

Jeff Thompson, R

Miranda Marquit, D

Seat B:

Marco Erickson, R

District 34

District 34 covers Madison County.

Senators

Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg

Representatives

Seat A:

Jason Drollinger, R-Rexburg

Jon Weber, R-Rexburg

Seat B:

Ron Nate, R-Rexburg

Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg

District 35

District 35 includes all of Caribou and Bear Lake Counties, and a portion of Bannock County.

Senators

Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs

Doug Toomer, R-Iona

Representatives

Seat A:

Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs

Jon Goode, R-Soda Springs

Seat B:

Chad Christensen, R-Ammon

Josh Wheeler, R-Ammon

Hyrum Johnson, I-Driggs

