Here’s who is running in Lemhi, Custer, Clark, and Power counties this election
Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho Elects
DUBOIS — Counties in eastern Idaho are preparing for contested primary elections on May 17.
A list of the contested races in Lemhi, Custer, Clark, and Power counties can be found below. The general election is on November 8.
Lemhi County
County Commissioner Second District:
- Richard W. Snyder (Republican) (incumbent)
- Kim Caywood-Kesl (Republican)
County Commissioner Third District:
- Brett S. Barsalou (Republican) (incumbent)
- Lynn D. Bowerman (Republican)
County Coroner:
- Mike Ernest (Republican) (incumbent)
- Ray Stephenson (Republican)
Custer County
Commissioner District 2:
- Randy Corgatelli (Republican) (incumbent)
- John Keppner (Republican)
Commissioner District 3:
- Steve W. Smith (Republican) (incumbent)
- Loy Pehrson, Jr. (Republican)
County Coroner:
- Chad Workman (Republican) (incumbent)
- Charlotte Wells (Republican)
Clark County
County Commissioner District 2:
- Gregory A. Shenton (Republican) (incumbent)
- Katie Cross (Republican)
- Steven Gilger (Republican)
Power County
County Clerk:
- Leona Jackson (Democrat)
- Sharee Sprague (Republican) (incumbent)