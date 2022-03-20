TODAY'S WEATHER
Here’s who is running in Lemhi, Custer, Clark, and Power counties this election

Andrea Olson
Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

East Idaho Elects

  Published at

AdobeStock 113616085

DUBOIS — Counties in eastern Idaho are preparing for contested primary elections on May 17.

A list of the contested races in Lemhi, Custer, Clark, and Power counties can be found below. The general election is on November 8.

Lemhi County

County Commissioner Second District:

  • Richard W. Snyder (Republican) (incumbent)
  •  Kim Caywood-Kesl (Republican)

County Commissioner Third District:

  • Brett S. Barsalou (Republican) (incumbent)
  • Lynn D. Bowerman (Republican)

County Coroner:

  • Mike Ernest (Republican) (incumbent)
  • Ray Stephenson (Republican)

Custer County

Commissioner District 2:

  • Randy Corgatelli (Republican) (incumbent)
  • John Keppner (Republican)

Commissioner District 3:

  • Steve W. Smith (Republican) (incumbent)
  • Loy Pehrson, Jr. (Republican)

County Coroner:

  • Chad Workman (Republican) (incumbent)
  • Charlotte Wells (Republican)

Clark County

County Commissioner District 2:

  • Gregory A. Shenton (Republican) (incumbent)
  • Katie Cross (Republican)
  • Steven Gilger (Republican)

Power County

County Clerk:

  • Leona Jackson (Democrat)
  • Sharee Sprague (Republican) (incumbent)
