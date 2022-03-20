Here’s who is running in Lemhi, Custer, Clark, and Power counties this election

DUBOIS — Counties in eastern Idaho are preparing for contested primary elections on May 17.

A list of the contested races in Lemhi, Custer, Clark, and Power counties can be found below. The general election is on November 8.

Lemhi County

County Commissioner Second District:

Richard W. Snyder (Republican) (incumbent)

Kim Caywood-Kesl (Republican)

County Commissioner Third District:

Brett S. Barsalou (Republican) (incumbent)

Lynn D. Bowerman (Republican)

County Coroner:

Mike Ernest (Republican) (incumbent)

Ray Stephenson (Republican)

Custer County

Commissioner District 2:

Randy Corgatelli (Republican) (incumbent)

John Keppner (Republican)

Commissioner District 3:

Steve W. Smith (Republican) (incumbent)

Loy Pehrson, Jr. (Republican)

County Coroner:

Chad Workman (Republican) (incumbent)

Charlotte Wells (Republican)

Clark County

County Commissioner District 2:

Gregory A. Shenton (Republican) (incumbent)

Katie Cross (Republican)

Steven Gilger (Republican)

Power County

County Clerk: