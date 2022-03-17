TODAY'S WEATHER
Here’s who is running in Bonneville, Madison Counties this election

Brittni Johnson
Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

East Idaho Elects

  Published at

Bonneville Country Court House
EastIdahoNews.com stock photo

IDAHO FALLS — Counties in eastern Idaho are preparing for contested primary elections on May 17.

A list of the contested races in Bonneville County and Madison County can be found below. The general election is on November 8.

Bonneville County

Prosecuting attorney:

  • H. Alayne Bean (Republican)
  • Randy Neal (Republican)

Coroner:

  • Barrett Hillier (Republican)
  • Rick D. Taylor (Republican)

Madison County

County Commissioner District 2:

  • Lee M. Dexter (Republican)
  • Dustin A. Parkinson (Republican)
