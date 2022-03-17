Here’s who is running in Bonneville, Madison Counties this election
Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho Elects
Published at
IDAHO FALLS — Counties in eastern Idaho are preparing for contested primary elections on May 17.
A list of the contested races in Bonneville County and Madison County can be found below. The general election is on November 8.
Bonneville County
Prosecuting attorney:
- H. Alayne Bean (Republican)
- Randy Neal (Republican)
Coroner:
- Barrett Hillier (Republican)
- Rick D. Taylor (Republican)
Madison County
County Commissioner District 2:
- Lee M. Dexter (Republican)
- Dustin A. Parkinson (Republican)