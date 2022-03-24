I-15 crack sealing project through Portneuf Gap to begin March 28

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transporation Department.

POCATELLO – This spring, ITD crews will begin sealing cracks in the travel lanes of I-15 between milepost 59 west of Inkom to milepost 67 at the South 5th Pocatello exit. Work is expected to begin Monday, March 28, and will be conducted Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The project is expected to take about three weeks.

Crack sealing maximizes the taxpayers’ investment by extending the lifespan of the road. The sealant prevents water from entering the pavement causing further erosion.

Motorists should expect single-lane closures and reduced speeds in the work zone.

Check 511.idaho.gov for daily information on road conditions, closures, and work zones.