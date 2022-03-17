Iconic baby photographer Anne Geddes answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Anne Geddes is an iconic photographer known for taking elaborate pictures of babies. She has sold more than 18 million books that have been published in 83 countries and she has sold over 13 million calendars.

Anne appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show three times and her work has been featured in photo galleries around the world.

Now she is talking with me! Anne joined me from Blonde Studios in New York City and I asked her these questions:

How did you get into photography?

How many photos do you think you’ve taken in your career?

What’s the weirdest picture you’ve ever taken?

How do you get the babies to be patient with the costumes and photos?

Where do you come up with your creative ideas?

Did you ever think you’d sell millions of books and be on Oprah? What has the experience been like?

You are from Queensland Australia and my dad lived there for 2 years. Is there an Australian food you miss that you can’t get in America?

BONUS QUESTIONS

Have you ever been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes?

You take a lot of photos of brave children who have been through a lot. What is that like?

Do you have any advice for me?

Watch my entire interview with Anne in the video player above.

You can see her stunning photographs on her website and follow Anne on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

If you have any ideas of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.