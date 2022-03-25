Idaho man dies in highway crash near Butte City

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

BUTTE CITY — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred around 7:30 p.m. Thursday near Butte City.

A 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 39-year-old man from Caldwell was following a 1999 Ford F250 pickup driven by a 70-year-old male from Arco. The vehicles were westbound on US 20-26 near milepost 251, just west of Butte City.

The Chevrolet drove into the rear of the Ford. The driver of the Chevrolet was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced deceased at the crash scene.

The driver of the Ford was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The road was blocked for approximately five hours as crews worked to clear the scene.