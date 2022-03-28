Idaho man killed after exchanging shots with Salt Lake police

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Salt Lake City police have released the name of an Idaho man shot and killed by officers on Saturday following an armed carjacking, chase and shootout with officers.

Matthew Henry Cieslak, 38, was shot and killed Saturday by two officers.

About 5:45 p.m., Cieslak attempted to carjack a vehicle on the 600 South off-ramp from I-15. According to police, Cieslak’s first attempt was unsuccessful. He then used a gun to take a second vehicle. Cellphone video recorded by a witness shows two victims running down the off-ramp with their hands in the air as Cieslak followed and pointed his gun at them. The man who recorded the video said he also heard a shot. Police say no victims or bystanders were injured.

The witness said that Cieslak ran after the victims after getting into their abandoned car. One of the victims appears to then drop what was believed to be the keys on the road while being chased. Cisekak picked them up and drove off in the car.

Salt Lake police officers spotted the stolen vehicle a short time later and chased it to the area of 220 South Orange Street (1350 West).

“At some point, shots were exchanged between the suspect and two officers. The man died on scene,” police said in a prepared statement.

Police reported shots fired at 5:52 p.m. No officers were injured.

According to court records, Cieslak used to live in Utah. He has several traffic violations but no major offenses. His last court case in Utah was filed in 2015.