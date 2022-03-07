INL, D91 announce new program for students

IDAHO FALLS — At a career fair Monday, where hundreds of Idaho Falls high school students met with local businesses, representatives from Idaho Falls School District 91 and the Idaho National Laboratory signed a partnership agreement that includes a center for career and technical education.

After the agreement was signed, dignitaries from INL presented the district with a check for $20,000. The grant is intended to fund the purchase of needed equipment, materials and supplies for the program. INL will also provide teachers with coursework, training and mentoring in hopes of better preparing the students of today to become the professionals of tomorrow.

D91 plans to locate its stand-alone Center for Career and Technical Education in downtown Idaho Falls in a building at 450 E St., which once housed the Deseret Industries store.

According to Carlo Melbihess, INL Facilities and Site Services director, advanced training within a fluid program is incredibly important. As he explained, current high school freshman will be faced with an entirely different technical world by the time they graduate — with the current rate of change to modern technology.

“We are thrilled to partner with District 91 and provide opportunities for their students in Career Technical Education,” Melbihess says in a release from the school district. “With this partnership, youth in eastern Idaho will be able to explore the world of technical careers close to home.”

A partnership agreement involving INL and Idaho Falls School District 91 is signed at a career fair. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Battelle Energy Alliance is also part of the INL Future Corps program and partnership, which is designed to clear pathways for local students to obtain positions at INL.

“Idaho Falls School District 91 is committed to providing students with the very best educational opportunities so they can land their dream job, and this partnership with INL will create a unique pathway for students who want to stay in eastern Idaho and build a future at one of the country’s greatest research facilities,” D91 superintendent Dr. Jim Shank says in the release.

As part of these efforts, the district is also working with local businesses to provide students access to real-world experience, industry certifications and college credits.

INL will take part in that approach as well, according to re-college and Early Workforce Development Programs manager Jennifer Jackson.

“This new partnership creates hands-on and work-based learning pathways leading to high-paying, high-demand jobs at INL in industrial mechanics and construction trades for students right here in our own community,” she said.