LDS Church announces groundbreaking date for Burley Temple

BURLEY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the groundbreaking ceremony for the Burley Idaho Temple will be on Saturday, June 4.

Elder Brent H. Nielson of the church’s Quorum of the Seventy will preside, according to a church news release.

The Burley Idaho Temple will be located on a 10.1-acre site located at 40 South and 150 East. The two-story structure will be about 38,600 square feet.

The Burley Idaho Temple will be the seventh temple in Idaho, following the Boise, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Rexburg, Twin Falls, and Pocatello temples.

Idaho is home to over 460,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 1,000 congregations.

