Local denomination resumes in-person worship services for first time in 2 years

IDAHO FALLS – All Jehovah’s Witness congregations worldwide will begin holding in-person worship services in April.

For most of the last two years, Kingdom Hall buildings for worship have remained closed globally due to COVID-19. Jehovah’s Witnesses in the U.S. suspended their public ministry on March 20, 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.

Since then, members of the faith have continued their ministry through letters and phone calls while holding twice-weekly meetings in a virtual format. Average attendance at these meetings exceeded 1.5 million each week in the U.S., even though there are fewer than 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in about 13,000 congregations.

Between Preston and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, there are at least 14 Jehovah’s Witness congregations, with a total of 800-1,000 church members throughout the area. Keith Hildreth, a regional spokesman for the Jehovah’s Witnesses, attends the Cedar Hills congregation in Pocatello. He tells EastIdahoNews.com virtual meetings have been a lifesaver but he’s looking forward to meeting together in person again.

“I look forward to hearing the singing by everyone and feeling the love of my unified spiritual family,” Idaho Falls church member Bill Fouch says in a news release. “Zoom is good, but it can’t replace the hugs and warmth that are a constant source of encouragement.”

The return to in-person meetings coincides with two global events being held in all 120,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The first is a special lecture entitled “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” Additionally, the annual commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ will be held on April 15. (Church members believe that is the date Christ sacrificed his life 1,989 years ago).

Both of these gatherings will be held in person at local Kingdom Halls with live speakers.

“There is a collective shout of joy among Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world right now,” U.S. Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses Robert Hendriks says. “The timing of resuming in-person meetings could not be better. Bringing everyone back together for these special events will have a powerful effect on the worldwide congregation. We have longed for this moment for the better part of two years.”

Over the past six months, many Kingdom Halls have been equipped with technology to effectively hold meetings that allows everyone to participate. The plan for moving forward with reopening all Kingdom Halls is a culmination of lessons learned over the last two years.

Many congregations will continue to hold meetings in person and virtually. Guidelines for holding “hybrid” meetings have been sent to U.S. members.

“It has been heartwarming to see the peace and unity among Jehovah’s Witnesses during this very divisive time,” says Hendriks. “We know resuming in-person meetings will bring us even closer together. We’re (eager) to see one another again.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses have no plans to resume their public ministry at this time, though their “alternative” ministry will continue.

Since the start of the pandemic, Jehovah’s Witnesses nationwide spent more than 400 million hours in virtual Bible studies, writing letters of comfort to their neighbors and making phone calls. Seventy-seven new language translations of the Bible have been released and two global conventions were held virtually in more than 500 languages.

“No time was wasted in the past two years,” says Hendriks. “Our congregants have been busy and productive helping each other and their neighbors through this most challenging time. That’s what love and unity are all about.”

For more information on Jehovah’s Witnesses, visit the website.