Madison County man sentenced to rider for injury to child charge

REXBURG – A Madison County man charged with sexually abusing a girl in 2020 pleaded guilty during a sentencing hearing last week after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Colt Medcalf, 35, was sentenced to three to six years in prison with District Judge Steven Boyce retaining jurisdiction in the case. That means Medcalf will complete a rider program where a judge sends a person to prison for up to a year to undergo different treatment programs. He may be eligible for probation upon successful completion of the program.

Medcalf pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child in exchange for three misdemeanor charges being dropped. Those charges included two additional injury to child charges and a battery-domestic violence charge. Boyce also ordered Medcalf pay $1,000 in fines.

Court documents show Medcalf was originally charged with felony lewd conduct with a child two years ago after the mother of the victim told officers a drunk Medcalf exposed himself to her daughter six years prior and then had her touch his genitals. The first time the mother knew about it is when her daughter first disclosed it the month before, according to court documents. That’s why it took so long before Medcalf was charged.

Investigators say the girl told them she had walked in on Medcalf masturbating to child pornography numerous times. The victim said the girls in the images were 12 years old or younger. During the investigation, Medcalf reportedly admitted that the victim walked in on him.

Madison County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney McKinzie Cole recommended a prison sentence of three years determinate and three years indeterminate for Medcalf along with a retained jurisdiction rider program, according to courtroom minutes. She also requested Medcalf pay restitution fines of $2,260.20.

But Medcalf’s attorney, Jim Archibald, asked that his client receive probation and receive credit for time served.

The judge ultimately ruled in favor of Cole’s recommendation. The results of Medcalf’s rider will determine whether or not he receives probation. If he is released on probation, a no-contact order between him and the victim will remain in effect.