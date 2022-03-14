Man pleads guilty to arson following motorhome fire

IDAHO FALLS — A man accused of starting a motorhome on fire pleaded guilty to felony third-degree arson Monday.

Tristen Combe, 21, admitted to setting the 1986 Chevy motorhome on fire in January. The RV was parked at 1808 Woodruff Avenue and Combe, who was homeless, told investigators he started a fire in the bathroom to stay warm. After stepping outside for a minute, he found the motorhome had caught fire.

Courtesy Mike Riggs

Combe said he tried to put out the flames, but could not. He then ran and had his girlfriend pick him up. Combe told detectives he did not have permission to stay in the RV.

Combe will be sentenced April 4. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.