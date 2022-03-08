Man wanted for armed robbery in east Idaho arrested in Utah

CHUBBUCK — A man wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Chubbuck has been taken into custody.

Raymundo Enriquez, 40, was arrested in Weber County, Utah, Monday afternoon, according to a Chubbuck Police Department news release. Enriquez was the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a residence in Chubbuck on Feb. 26.

“We appreciate the cooperation with several law enforcement agencies throughout southeast Idaho and northern Utah who were all instrumental in taking Enriquez into custody,” the release said.

Further information about Enriquez’s apprehension was not released.