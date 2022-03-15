Manwaring announces bid for re-election to State House

POCATELLO — Dustin Manwaring has officially announced his bid for re-election to the Idaho State House of Representatives.

The Republican from Pocatello made the announcement in a news release Friday.

In the release, the current District 29, Seat A representative says he is “motivated to continued working hard for the good people of Pocatello and throughout the state by making decisions based on whether it protects Idaho families, promotes small business and preserves Idaho resources.”

Manwaring first claimed a seat in the Idaho House in 2016, defeating Democratic opponent David Maguire. He then lost a bid for re-election to Chris Abernathy in the 2018 general election but beat Abernathy in 2020.

Since reclaiming the seat, Manwaring has sponsored legislation dedicated to promoting domestic production and research and development of semiconductors. He has also been a key figure in furthering the enhancement of cybersecurity within the state and local government systems, as well as the dedication of $12 million to an Idaho Department of Correction reentry center to be developed in Pocatello.

RELATED | Housing facility focused on transitioning prison inmates back to society planned for Pocatello

If reelected, Manwaring “Plans to continue to focus on tax reform, consumer privacy, cybersecurity and workforce development issues,” the release says.