Multiple vehicles involved in crashes on I-15

SHELLEY — Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday evening that caused delays in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Shelley.

Idaho State Police says two vehicles “left the lane of travel” and spun onto the left shoulder around 6 p.m. A semi-truck passing the vehicles decelerated and was struck by two cars. Five subsequent crashes then occurred.

Nobody was injured in any of the wrecks but one lane was closed for two hours while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

ISP continues to investigate the incident.