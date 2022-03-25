New 511 Traveler Services app launches on March 28

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

BOISE — ITD’s 511 mobile app for traveler advisories and information gets an upgrade on Monday. The new and improved app features roadway events, road conditions, traffic cameras, weight limit restrictions, and much more.

ITD’s 511 website and app already have many users throughout Idaho, representing a wide variety of interests. In the first two months of 2022, there were 27,187 Your 511 users and 1.4 million sessions on the site and app. ITD is hoping many of the people who use the website also transfer over to the improved app. Mirroring the 511 website, users can now create or log in to their already existing personalized accounts, giving people the ability to save cameras, locations, receive text and email alerts on their mobile device.

ITD’s 511 Travel Services Coordinator, Saran Becker, has helped lead the development and is excited for the launch of the new app and the goal it will fulfill.

“The goals for creating this new app were multi-fold,” Becker said. “First of all, we wanted to bring the full benefits of the 511 website to the Android and iOS platforms in the form of apps that operate, feel and look like the Idaho 511 website, and that is designed to be easy to use on the go.”

“Second, with this roll-out and future updates, we are bringing more features and customization to the 511 apps. For example, with this app, we are integrating the Commercial Driver functionality into the new 511 apps, a function that previously existed in separate apps. Also, the new apps will have a ‘Find events near me’ feature, hands-free, eyes-free features, announce upcoming traffic events and rest areas, and contain the full Your 511 account features with favorite cameras, routes, areas, and alerts.”

Truckers who currently use the CARS Hwy app will be notified through a pop-up display directing them to switch to the new app. Existing users of the CARS Hwy app can still use it but are encouraged to make the change.

The app will be available on iOS and Android devices through the App Store and is free to use. Improving the user interface will allow Idahoans to control their trip planning and daily driving habits. It’s the next step in giving people the freedom to make safe decisions when hitting the roads.

Over the summer of 2022, more features are scheduled to be rolled out, including electronic signs, share events and cameras, weather radar overlays, and much more.