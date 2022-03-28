Pet of the Week: Rex
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Rex is a big sweetheart who loves people. She is extremely intelligent and likes to make funny faces!
She would do best in a home with a yard or a lot of land since she is an active girl!
Meet Rex and other animals available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.