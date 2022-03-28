TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
47°
clear sky
humidity: 57%
wind: 3mph NNE
H 50 • L 47

Pet of the Week: Rex

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Pet of the Week

  Published at

Share This

Rex is a big sweetheart who loves people. She is extremely intelligent and likes to make funny faces!

She would do best in a home with a yard or a lot of land since she is an active girl!

Meet Rex and other animals available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: